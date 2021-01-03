Lake County jail inmate found dead in cell

A 46-year-old Lake County jail inmate was found dead in his cell from an unknown cause late Saturday night, authorities said.

Daniel King, a Clearlake resident, had recently received undisclosed medical care from a local provider, but it was uncertain that his medical condition was related to his death, sheriff’s officials said Sunday.

King’s cellmates at the county’s Hill Road Correctional Facility called for help just before midnight, after they discovered that King was unresponsive, according to a news release by sheriff’s Lt. Corey Paulich.

Lakeport Fire District paramedics responded to the jail and attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. King was declared dead shortly after midnight, Paulich wrote in the news release.

It was not clear Sunday how recently King had received the medical care described in the news release as “advanced care,” but he had been seen by jail medical staff within an hour cellmates discovering him unresponsive, Paulich said in an interview.

Officials said there were no indications that coronavirus was present. There also were no signs of trauma, according to the news release. King’s death was described as “unexpected.”

Paulich said King had been in custody since February and was awaiting transfer to state prison to serve a four year sentence for probation violation. Paulich said King ran afoul of probation from a previous case through a more recent domestic violence charge. He would have been sent to prison already if not for COVID-related restrictions on transfers into the California prison system.

Because King died in custody, his death is being investigated by the Lake County District Attorney’s Office, as well as the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit. An autopsy will be conducted later this week, Paulich said.

