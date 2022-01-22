Lake County makes use of state land swap provision for new sheriff’s office headquarters, affordable housing complex

There’s a leak in the roof over Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin’s timeworn office, giving him a personal interest in a novel county-state land swap that implements a policy initiative by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019.

Martin was among the county and state officials who hailed the deal that will put the Sheriff’s Office in a renovated National Guard armory in Lakeport while the state develops an 80-unit affordable housing project on 15 acres of vacant former county land in Clearlake.

Newsom’s executive order in January 2019 — citing an “acute affordable housing crisis” that “holds millions of households back from realizing the California Dream” — ordered officials to inventory surplus state property and seek swaps with local government for sites to build affordable housing.

“The Lake County project is an example of how creative thinking and close partnership with local officials is helping make progress on our affordable housing goals,” Newsom said in an email.

“The acute affordability crisis we are experiencing in California was decades in the making, and we are utilizing every tool at our disposal to fix it,” he said.

“We believe it is a win-win deal that has been three years in the making,” state Sen. Mike McGuire said at an online press conference heralding the Lake County swap that he said was the first to implement Newsom’s order.

The executive order is expected to produce more than 2,000 units of new housing.

Wildfire-scarred Lake County has lost 1,883 homes — nearly 5% of its housing stock — to wildfires since 2015, and less than half of it has been rebuilt, McGuire said.

“I’m so excited. This is great news,” said Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, whose district includes all of Lake County.

“We need these homes,” Lake County Supervisor Bruno Sabatier said, noting that rebuilding has been “an absolute struggle.”

“Housing is a desperate issue we have to solve,” he said.

Clearlake lost about 60 more homes to the Cache fire last year, Mayor Dirk Slooten said.

The state-county land swap, he said, was evidence that “government does work.”

The state has tapped Chelsea Investment Corp. of Carlsbad to develop the $35 million housing project on previously county-owned land at 18th Avenue and Dam Road Extension in Clearlake. It will consist of one- and two-bedroom units, with eight units intended for residents with developmental disabilities.

Jason Kenney, deputy director of the real estate services division of the state Department of General Services, said the Lake County swap was “exactly the kind of deal the governor’s order called for.”

Groundbreaking is likely in January 2023 with units available in the first quarter of 2024, he said.

Slooten noted that the housing site is near a hospital, shopping center and community college campus.

Chelsea is the nation’s 31st largest affordable housing developer, with nearly 8,000 units built since 1984, according to its website.

Clearlake City Manager Alan Flora said Chelsea has “a great track record and history.”

The Sheriff’s Office is longing to get out of its aging, undersized building near Highway 29 west of downtown Lakeport and into the armory on Hoyt Avenue at the north end of town.

The current office, where the sheriff’s headquarters have been since the 1990s, needs repairs and “doesn’t fit the bill for law enforcement,” Martin said.

The 20,323-square-foot armory, with extensive remodeling, would accommodate the 126-member department, with the county jail, dispatch center and emergency services facilities on the same site.

The National Guard’s 129th Engineer Detachment relocated to Camp Roberts in San Miguel in 2018.

“I jumped at it,” Martin said, when he learned the National Guard was vacating the armory.

Building a new headquarters would be “cost-prohibitive,” he said, and the armory renovation will be expensive, requiring use of state funds earmarked for rural sheriff’s departments.

“It’s a long process,” said Martin, a 1989 Clear Lake High School graduate who is running for a third term in the June 7 primary election.

