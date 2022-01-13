Subscribe

Lake County man accused of Santa Rosa meth sales

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 12, 2022, 8:16PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A Lake County man is suspected of driving to Santa Rosa on a daily basis to sell methamphetamine, police said.

Eulises Moya Gomez, 37, was arrested at his home on Yvonne Circle in Lower Lake Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

He was booked into the Lake County jail on suspicion of possessing meth for sale.

Police began investigating the suspect in November and determined he was selling meth across Sonoma County.

Investigators served a search warrant at his home about 11 a.m. Tuesday and the suspect was detained nearby, police said.

They found 2.2 pounds of meth and other evidence of drug trafficking, including packaging materials, digital scales, cell phones and about $2,100 in cash, according to the Police Department.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette