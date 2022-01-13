Lake County man accused of Santa Rosa meth sales

A Lake County man is suspected of driving to Santa Rosa on a daily basis to sell methamphetamine, police said.

Eulises Moya Gomez, 37, was arrested at his home on Yvonne Circle in Lower Lake Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

He was booked into the Lake County jail on suspicion of possessing meth for sale.

Police began investigating the suspect in November and determined he was selling meth across Sonoma County.

Investigators served a search warrant at his home about 11 a.m. Tuesday and the suspect was detained nearby, police said.

They found 2.2 pounds of meth and other evidence of drug trafficking, including packaging materials, digital scales, cell phones and about $2,100 in cash, according to the Police Department.

