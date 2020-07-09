Lake County man gets 140 years to life in deadly 2017 rampage

A Lake County man who admitted killing his 85-year-old father and a longtime friend during a 2017 rampage in which he also shot and wounded a woman and a California Highway Patrol officer will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Alan Leroy Ashmore, 64, of Clearlake Oaks pleaded guilty in March to the first-degree murders of his father, Douglas Ashmore, 81, and friend Richard Braden, 64, and was sentenced Wednesday to 140 years to life in prison by Mendocino County Superior Court Judge J.D. Markham.

Ashmore also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Officer Steven Patrick, who escaped serious injury because of his bullet-proof vest.

Ashmore was arrested after a day of murder and mayhem that saw him shoot people and homes, steal from two stores and light fires along the road in an apparent attempt to distract first responders from pursuing him.

It all started, prosecutors said, when he erupted in anger after a 22-year-old woman at his home refused his advances.

Ashmore held the woman at knifepoint and, when she fought back, shot her in the foot before she escaped out a window, authorities said.

When Ashmore chased after her, his father intervened and Ashmore shot him in the face, killing him.

A neighbor who witnessed the shooting, Harold Noell, drew fire next, but Ashmore’s pistol misfired and Noell fled unharmed, authorities said.

Ashmore then retrieved a shotgun from his house, took his father’s car and fired at several houses and neighbors, Lake County District Attorney Susan Krones said in a statement announcing the sentence.

Ashmore next encountered Braden, who was sitting in a parked car, and shot and killed him.

He then spotted the responding CHP officer and fired multiple times with his shotgun, striking the patrol car and the officer. Patrick’s ballistic vest shielded him from serious injury.

Ashmore fled to a nearby gas station, where he stole a soda and confronted a vendor with the shotgun, Krones said. The vendor grabbed a gun he had in his vehicle and shot several times trying to stop Ashmore.

Next, Ashmore went to another gas station and stole cigarettes and a lighter at gunpoint, Krones said.

While fleeing police, Ashmore lit two small fires on the side of High Valley Road, apparently to distract officers.

Finally, Ashmore drove to Brassfield Winery, where he brandished a gun at a person there before running into a police roadblock on the north side of Clear Lake. He surrendered there.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.