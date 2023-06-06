Lake County man reported missing found dead in LA County

A Lake County man who was reported missing about a week ago was found dead in Los Angeles County, officials said.

Jack Inong, 39, was last seen May 15 at his residence in south Lakeport. His disappearance was reported May 30 to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, spokesperson Lauren Berlinn said.

*UPDATE* Inong has been located. On May 30, 2023, the Lake County Sheriff's Office received a missing persons report... Posted by Lake County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The Sheriff’s Office was later informed by Inong’s family that he was deceased.

The department does not know how or why Inong came to be in Los Angeles. His cause of his death is also unknown.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the death investigation.

This is a breaking story. More information will be provided.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.