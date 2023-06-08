He’s living in Lake County and tends to his walnut farm and also teaches in Ukiah.

In the last five years, he has composed several musicals, written novels, received his master of divinity degree from the Starr King School for the Ministry in Oakland, and has utilized all his platforms to speak out and educate extensively about systemic racism in America.

Clovice Lewis Jr. composed his first symphony before college. At 22, he was teaching in music theory and ear training at the UC Santa Barbara and he become the first professor of computer music at the school after proposing the subject to the college of creative studies in 1978.

Clovice Lewis Jr. will never forget his tenth grade audition for the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra in Mississippi or the conductor, James Shannon, who gave him a chance.

“I can remember being in there and there was a white man, a trumpet player, who very loudly said to another trumpet player, ‘I didn’t know we were letting them in,’” Lewis Jr. said. “This was 1972 … but James Shannon listened to the way I played Bach and he said, ‘You’re in this orchestra, son.’”

Before Lewis Jr., came along, another member of his family had musical talent running through his veins.

Clovice Lewis Sr., now 89 years old, was a talented vocalist and was known as “Clo Lewis: The Singing Sergeant” while serving in the U.S. Airforce. Being from Mobile, Alabama – the birthplace of Mardi Gras – surely helped the veteran hone his skills, his wife and Lewis Jr’.s mom, Dorothy said.

Dorothy, now 88, and living with her daughter in Fresno, remembers her son picking up the cello around the sixth or seventh grade. It came naturally to him, as she remembers it, but she had five other children to take care of and couldn’t afford lessons for Lewis Jr. Fortunately, one of his teachers noticed his musical talent early on and offered to teach him in exchange for some chores around his house.

“The teacher said, ‘I want to teach him, it would be an honor to teach him because I can see the talent in him,’” Dorothy said. “He said, ‘He can come over and cut my grass or something after lessons and whatnot,’ but he never had Clovice cut his grass or do anything like that. He enjoyed teaching him so much.”

Lewis Jr. grew up as one of six children in an Airforce family. He estimates that he has lived in 57 different places in his life, most moves were triggered by the Airforce. He and his family were visiting family in the South, during Jim Crow Era, when they saw signs for “colored” and “whites.” Perplexed, he asked his mother what the signs meant.

“My parents used to tell me that it was because that’s where people did their laundry,” Lewis Jr. said. “So, I grew up thinking: People in the south are really clean. That was the kind of parents I had.”

Teaching at UC Santa Barbara

By the time he was 15 years old, Lewis Jr. teaching private lessons for fellow students. By 17, had finished his first symphony, “Portraits of the Gulfcoast.”

“I am a hypercreative person, I just do ‘creativity’ a lot of different ways,” he said. “(My work) is about looking at things from a different perspective and then using the creativity that I’ve been blessed with to find connections that other people don’t see.”

By the time he was 22 years old, Lewis Jr. had taught courses in music theory and ear training at the University of California at Santa Barbara since he was an 18-year-old freshman as a way to pay for travel, composed his first symphony before even beginning college, and had become the first professor of computer music in UC Santa Barbara’s history after proposing the subject to the college of creative studies in 1978 after graduating.

Lewis Jr. liked to go out with friends after teaching weekend classes at UC Santa Barbara, before commuting back to Los Angeles County for his his full-time job a technical writer.

In the fall of 1978, he vividly remembers having dinner on a Sunday evening with a couple of White female friends when he noticed they were being watched by some older men.

“I remember one of the men kept looking at me in the way that men from the South would look at me as I was growing up,” Lewis Jr. said. “They finished their meal and they walked past us and he came back, grabbed my hair with his hands, and pulled my head back in a very violating way, and he said, ‘Are you having a good time?’ I didn’t know what to say.”

The man came back one more time and said, “Are you having a good time with these two white girls?”

On his way back home, Lewis Jr. was in a state of shock, experiencing what he described as a fugue state, which can appear suddenly and spontaneously after severe trauma.

“(That night) I relived every terrible thing that had happened to me that was racial and prejudicial and discriminatory and horrible,” he said. “It’s a place (emotionally) where people of color put these things and we stuff it down and we don’t talk about it.”

The events of that night would eventually become the premise for his one-act play entitled “On the Fence,” which he published last year alongside two other theological novels.

After graduating from UC Santa Barbrara , he began working in the tech industry. He developed software and was working as an entrepreneur, but decided to return to his artistic ambitions in the 2010s. His passion and focusing on music full-time, led him to dissolve his last company, Advanced Housing Technologies, in 2018.