Lake County officials to hold meeting, discuss emergency evacuation plan

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office will hold a virtual meeting Tuesday to teach residents more about the area’s emergency evacuation plan.

The meeting will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on Zoom, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office. To join, visit bit.ly/3xVbCc4 or use meeting ID 984 5261 8853 and passcode 89758.

Officials will show residents how to use Zonehaven, a new online tool that allows first responders to send evacuation updates and helps residents find their evacuation zones. The meeting also will cover other aspects of emergency preparedness as the county prepares for potential wildfires this summer and autumn.

All Lake County residents are asked to know their evacuation zone in case of a natural disaster. To find your evacuation zone, Lake County residents can visit community.zonehaven.com and search your address in the top left corner.

“Knowing what zone you live in is going to save time to be able to evacuate and keep your family safe,” said Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin in a Facebook video.

Sonoma County residents can find their evacuation zone using the county’s “Know Your Zone” page, which includes an address lookup and interactive map, available at socoemergency.org/get-ready/evacuation-map.

Officials suggest writing down your evacuation zone and keeping the information in an accessible spot, as well as making sure other members of your household know their zone as well.

They also recommend knowing the evacuation zones of your workplace and other spots where you frequently spend time.

If you have questions about Sonoma County evacuation zones, call 1-800-325-9604 or text your zip code to 898-211. For more emergency response tips, visit socoemergency.org.