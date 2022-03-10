Lake County pastor shares wise words outdoors, while fishing

Elaine Briefman is a pastor, ordained minister, licensed marriage and family therapist, author, speaker, coach, mentor, fisherwoman and founder of Fishing4Truth, an interdenominational online training and mentorship program for Christian leaders.

Camping and being outdoors has always held a special appeal for her. Even though she did not know a thing about fish or lures, once a friend introduced her to “catching,” her life has never been the same.

Her love of fishing and a desire to make creative videos regarding Christian mental health while fishing, are what brought her, and her 10-year-old cat named Bacon, to Lake County last summer.

While part of the allure is getting out into beautiful locations and away from the pressures of life, Briefman confesses fishing is an addiction like gambling, only with fish.

Pamela Harpster, branch manager of Management Connections in Lakeport, laughingly said, “my sense is that she would like to be the first Christian fishing therapist – kind of like Dr. Phil on the lake.”

“I had that idea many years ago and called it ‘Float Therapy,’” Briefman said. “It would be wonderfully beneficial to have the visual and physiological experience of boating on Clear Lake to help people gain perspective and priority.”

She has videos on various platforms that have been recorded from boat, dock and shoreline, as well as on walking paths of state and county park areas.

As for topics, the possibilities are endless. People have even suggested using Biblical fishing analogies.

Harpster, who first met Briefman at a networking event, believes she can bring her message to the business community, as well.

“I can see how the trainings she facilitates with Christian leaders could easily transfer to trainings for local business leaders,” Harpster said. “Her experience, knowledge and insights would be invaluable and could make a huge impact in our community.”

Turbulent childhood

Born in Sacramento, 58-year-old Briefman was adopted at birth. Her adoptive family included two little boys and her parents fostered many other children.

She experienced abuse from her adoptive father throughout her childhood. The abuse started before she entered kindergarten and continued until she left home as a teenager. In high school, she ran away, got kicked out, starting hanging with the wrong crowd and got into drugs, and alcohol.

She dropped out briefly her junior year, then decided to head back to the classroom to complete her senior year. She graduated, accepted her diploma and drove away, never telling anyone about her traumatic upbringing.

Throughout her childhood, Briefman and her adopted family continued to attend church resulting in what she said was a warped view of God and of herself.

“I think my biggest struggle today is with what I call ‘reality checking’ because my upbringing was so psychotic and super hypocritical,” she said. “I had a hard time knowing what was genuinely true and what was just them faking it. That takes a lot to get over.”

Finding a new type faith

As she continued to work through the confusion and pain, she did some serious searching around faith. She was trying to discover what was true versus what was corrupted by her adopted family.

Briefman was 21 when her adopted father went to jail. Then, at 22, she came to fully accept her new found faith as something that is both deep and personal, something no one had ever told her to explore. Faith is for the individual to navigate on their own terms.

“Discovering that dynamically changed my understanding of life as a whole and brought me solace about my unique value to God and creation,” she said.

As Briefman continued to explore faith, life continued.

At, 35, Briefman, who has four children, two stepchildren, three grandchildren and three step-grandchildren, found her birth mother through a half-sister who had also been looking for her. They all are keep in touch and talk several times a month, even spending holidays together.

“We have dynamically different faith and political bends but have learned to have healthy and edifying conversations about those and multiple other topics,” she said. “In fact, she (biological mother) was the one who suggested Fishing4Truth as the name of my business and even helped design the logo.”

Briefman found her biological father, too, and have also stayed in touch.

Hosting events, writing books

A graduate of Sacramento State University with a master’s in psychology, Briefman strongly believes there is unity in our uniqueness. Our perception of self is often damaged, she said, and this keeps us from receiving love, being free from fear and worrying. She will host an online class discussing this idea known as, “identity abuse” on March 15.