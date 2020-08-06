Lake County reports second resident died from coronavirus complications

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

A second person in Lake County has died from complications of the coronavirus, local health officials said Thursday.

The person was over 60, ill for a few weeks before dying and had underlying medical conditions.

Dr. Gary Pace, the county’s public health officer, declined to provide any additional information about the person or where the death occurred, citing privacy concerns.

“This is a tragic reminder that all Lake County residents must take precautions that can slow the spread of this virus,” Pace said in statement.

The county’s second death comes as virus-related fatalities in nearby Sonoma and Mendocino counties continue to rise. The spike in recent weeks is tied to outbreaks at a handful of skilled nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

In Lake County, nursing homes and assisted living facilities have not reported any deaths or confirmed COVID-19 cases, Pace said.

As of Thursday, the county reported 212 coronavirus cases, 19 of which remain active but none of the sick residents are hospitalized.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian