Lake County residents 65 and over can sign up to receive COVID-19 vaccines this week

Lake County residents age 65 and over can now sign up to receive COVID-19 vaccines later this week, according to Lake County Public Health.

Lake County Public Health will provide a limited number of first-dose vaccinations on Friday and Saturday in Clearlake. Appointments are expected to fill up quickly.

Eligible residents can register for a shot online or call 707-993-4644 for assistance.

Eligible residents younger than 65 who have not yet been vaccinated can email MHOAC@lakecountyca.gov and will be contacted once a spot is available.

The Safeway pharmacy in Lakeport (1071 Eleventh St.) is also offering appointments for residents 65 and over, as well as health care workers, long-term care residents and some who work in education, the health department said.

The agency also encourages residents to check with their medical provider to see if shots are available.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded vaccinations to all residents 65 and older last month, many counties have yet to begin offering shots to everyone in that age group due to a lack of inoculations.

In Sonoma County, the health department this week lowered the vaccination age requirement from 75 to 70.

