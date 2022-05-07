Lake County residents report phone scams claiming a warrant is out for their arrest
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch center has received several reports of residents receiving calls from someone claiming to be a representative of the office and saying there is a warrant for their arrest.
The caller is requesting payment in the form of gift cards to clear the warrant.
The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that it never demands payment of any form over the phone or otherwise in any situation.
It also pointed out that no one should ever give their personal information to unknown callers or send money to strangers.
To report telephone scams, call the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357 or report online at reportfraud.ftc.gov.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.
