Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin announces retirement

Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin announced Friday he would be retiring by the end of the year after leading the agency since 2015.

In a five-minute video posted on Facebook, Martin said he’s ending a “long and rewarding career” and will spend time with family and take care of his physical, mental and spiritual health.

Martin added his timing is partially motivated by current election cycles.

Anyone appointed to his position by the Lake County Board of Supervisors, he said, should have time to prove themselves before launching a 2024 campaign.

“These elections and campaigns, as we’re seeing right now, are extremely distracting and I don’t think it would be fair to somebody, it wouldn’t be fair to the voters and the people of this community, to appoint somebody who immediately had to start campaigning rather than getting their sleeves rolled up and getting to work transitioning this department and continuing to move forward,” Martin said in his video.

He moved to Lake County when he was 10 years old and spent 17 years with area law enforcement.

Martin was elected sheriff in June 2014, defeating incumbent Frank Rivero. Retired Clearlake Police Chief Bob Chalk also ran.

As sheriff, Martin led his department during major tragedies like the Rocky Fire, which scorched 69,438 acres in July 2015, and the Valley Fire, which burned 76,067 acres beginning in September of that year.

