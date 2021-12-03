Lake County sheriff investigating fatal gyroplane crash

A pilot died in a gyroplane crash along Clear Lake Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened “in or near the water” in the area of south Lakeport, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration specified a Vortex Gyroplane crashed into a marshy area around 11:15 a.m. and its pilot was the only person on board.

A gyroplane is a small aircraft that has a propeller on its top and usually fits one or two people.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and found the downed aircraft along the shoreline.

Its operator was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A coroner’s investigation is underway and the pilot’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

National Transportation Safety Board officials were on their way to the scene as of 4 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi