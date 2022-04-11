Lake County sheriff names man killed in Highway 20 crash

The driver who died last week in a Highway 20 head-on crash in northern Lake County has been identified as Juan Luis Ortega, 48, of Lakeport, the county Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the Saratoga Springs area and it closed Highway 20 for more than two hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ortega was was driving east in a Chevrolet Silverado when a westbound driver in an Acura TSX crossed over double yellow lines “for unknown reasons” and they collided just east of Scotts Valley Road, according to a CHP report.

The 38-year-old Ukiah woman driving the Acura was hospitalized with major injuries and her passenger had minor injuries, the CHP said.

Everybody involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

