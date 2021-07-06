Lake County Sheriff’s Office gets new K-9

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has added a new K-9 to its staff, according to a Facebook post from the law enforcement agency.

A 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Rex has been assigned to the Enforcement Division, where he will assist his handler, Deputy Joe Lyons, with suspect apprehension, tracking, public demonstrations and other services.

Before Rex was assigned to the division, the canine and Lyons completed a six-week training course at Adlerhorst International, a private, family-owned police dog school in Riverside County.

Lyons joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2016.

Rex is the second K-9 currently working with the Sheriff’s Office, Lake County News recently reported. A black Labrador retriever named Raider assists with narcotics detection.

The Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit is funded through several methods, such as asset forfeiture, community donations and fundraising events, according to the Facebook post.

The Lake County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, a nonprofit that supports county law enforcement agencies, also collects donations for its K-9 unit.