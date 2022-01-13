Lake County suspect tries to stop deputy with bear spray

A Clearlake Oaks man tried to spray a Lake County sheriff’s deputy investigating gunfire early Wednesday with tear gas that is used to repel bears, investigators said.

Benjamin Wilkinson, 62, was arrested on suspicion of shooting at inhabited dwellings, resisting arrest, and illegal use of tear gas, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation began about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when deputies responded to reports of gunfire on Garden Court.

Deputies left without making any arrests, but returned about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after more gunfire was reported.

They surrounded the area and identified Wilkinson as a suspect.

They were taking him into custody when he tried to spray the deputy with the tear gas and a short struggle took place, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was booked into the Lake County Correctional Facility.

No injuries were reported during either incident.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi