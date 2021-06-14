Subscribe

Lake County vegetation fire held to 8 acres, 75% contained

MARIE MCCAIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 14, 2021, 12:19AM
A vegetation fire in Lake County scorched 8 acres and was at 75 percent containment more than five hours after it was first reported Sunday evening , Cal Fire LNU officials said on social media.

According to a tweet posted shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were continuing to work on a “containment line” and were expected to work through the night “putting out hotspots.”

There were no reports of any evacuations, injuries or property damage as of early Monday.

Officials said the blaze, called the Mustang fire, was reported shortly before 7 p.m. in Middletown, about 35 miles north of Santa Rosa.

It was burning in the 20000 block of Big Canyon Road, just north of Harbin Springs Road.

Officials initially said the fire had the potential to grow as large as 10 acres. It was located in the “#ValleyFire burn scar from 2015,” according to a tweet from @CA Fire Scanner.

