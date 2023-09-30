Officials from a Lake County water district denied allegations they fraudulently withheld state and federal emergency aid that they were supposed to return after securing insurance reimbursements for heavy storm damage in 2017.

In a statement Friday, Clearlake Oaks County Water District officials said they never concealed their involvement with the government agencies and the insurer, and that numerous attempts were made to return money they weren’t owed.

They emphasized that water district officials cooperated when contacted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office about the funds, which came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and California Office of Emergency.

“At no time did any district officers or employees receive or benefit from any FEMA funds,” water district officials said in the statement.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the water district had reached a $1.6 million settlement in the matter, which involved a whistleblower complaint.

Federal officials contended the water district knowingly held onto the funds in violation of the False Claims Act and state law.

“It is unacceptable for any entity, including a public entity, to divert funds from these programs through fraud and enrich itself at the expense of the American taxpayer,” U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey said in Thursday’s statement.

Water district officials contend FEMA had been informed of the excess payments and that the district was waiting for the federal agency to perform an audit before returning the funds.

They were kept in a Local Agency Investment Fund, an investment fund administered by the California State Treasurer’s office. Meanwhile, district staff participated in interviews and provided documents and written responses when contacted by government officials.

“The district denies that it fraudulently concealed the funds or that it used the funds in an illegal manner,” officials said Friday. “However, the district determined it was in the best interests of the district and its customers to settle the matter rather that incurring (sic) the time and expense of going to trial.”

According to the DOJ, the water district will pay about $1.2 million to the federal government and about $397,000 to the state. Those amounts include interest.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi