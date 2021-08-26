Lake County will offer free admission to fair for those getting vaccinated

The Public Health Division of Lake County Health Services announced Wednesday that residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1 will be eligible for free admission to the Lake County Fair.

The fair is slated from Sept. 2-5 at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 401 Martin St. in Lakeport.

There are four opportunities to get shots:

•Thursday, Aug. 26, 8:30-11:30 a.m.: Lake County Health Services, 922 Bevins Court, Lakeport.

•Friday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m.: Lower Lake Town Hall, 16195 Main St., Lower Lake. (Residents 18 and older only.)

•Monday, Aug. 30, 8:30-11:30 a.m.: Lake County Health Services, 922 Bevins Court, Lakeport.

•Wednesday, Sept. 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Lake County Health Services, 922 Bevins Court, Lakeport.

Additionally, Lake County and Optum have partnered to provide a mobile vaccination van at the fairgrounds during the fair.

Minors will need a parent or guardian’s consent to receive a vaccine.

Lake County recently had California’s highest daily case rate for COVID-19, but has experienced one of the most significant drops in the state over the past 14 days. It currently ranks 22nd out of California’s 58 counties, with a case rate of 49 per 100,000 residents, according to New York Times data.