Lake County woman arrested on suspicion of killing her partner, then crashing car with both inside

A Lake County woman is suspected of killing her partner and then crashing a car early Sunday with both of them inside it.

Wynona Starr Anderson, 29, was arrested at the scene of the crash at 1:15 a.m. Sunday at Lakeshore Boulevard south of Shady Lane, about a mile north of Lakeport city limits, Lakeport Police chief Brad Rasmussen said Monday.

CHP officers found Anderson was driving north in a Dodge Durango when the car veered off the road and struck a wall and a power pole, damaging the front of the car, Clearlake-area CHP Officer Joel Skeen said.

Anderson was not injured in the crash, though first responders found her passenger, Yancy McCloud Jr., 29, of Nice, was unresponsive. McCloud was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead, Rasmussen said.

Anderson, who was dating McCloud, was initially arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving without a license, being under the influence of controlled substances and an unrelated misdemeanor arrest warrant, Rasmussen said.

CHP officers then determined McCloud’s injuries were not consistent with that of a traffic collision and they learned that he may have died of injuries from a physical altercation with Anderson in Lakeport before the crash, Rasmussen said.

The CHP then contacted the Lakeport Police Department, which immediately launched a homicide investigation into McCloud’s death, Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen provided few details about the nature of McCloud’s injures or the alleged fight, only saying officers suspect the fight happened in Lakeport either early Sunday morning or Saturday and that it led to McCloud’s death.

On Sunday afternoon, Lakeport police booked Anderson, who already was held at Lake County Jail, on an additional count for allegedly killing McCloud. She remained at the Lake County Jail on Monday on $1 million bail, authorities said.

Anderson’s and McCloud’s relatives could not be reached Monday to comment.

Lakeport Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about the Saturday activities of McCloud and Anderson to contact Lt. Dale Stoebe at dstoebe@lakeportpolice.org or by calling 707-263-5491.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.