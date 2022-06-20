Pedestrian killed in Lake County hit-and-run, minivan sought

California Highway Patrol investigators are looking for a minivan that may be linked to a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Lake County early Sunday.

Amanda Arney, a 24-year-old from the town of Nice, was hit just after midnight as she walked east on Highway 20, west of Sayre Avenue, according to the CHP.

She was on the south side of the road and a vehicle approached from behind, drifted onto the shoulder and hit her, authorities said.

Arney was thrown down an embankment and came to a stop near a fence, where she was partially concealed by vegetation, according to the CHP.

Authorities were notified that she’d been found at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A silver 2013 Toyota Sienna minivan has been identified as a vehicle of interest. There may be right-side damage to its side mirror, headlight and windshield, officials said.

Anyone with information may call investigators at 707-279-0103.

