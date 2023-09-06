Lake County’s first Black supervisor looks back on years of public service

“The more you do, the more you do.”

Wherever that saying originated, it certainly fits longtime Lake County dynamo, Voris Brumfield.

Brumfield has been a Lake County resident since she was 27 years old and has broken a barriers along the way. She was Lake County and the Redwood Empire's first Black County Supervisor. She served two terms from 1985 to 1993 representing the 1st District, which includes Middletown, Hidden Valley, Cobb and Lower Lake.

“I'm the first Native American in the county to hold this position, and she was the first Black person as County Supervisor. I think an awareness of our situations has been made that may have led to my being hired, with her paving the way,” said Lake County Supervisor Jose (Moke) Simon III, who is also the Tribal Chairman of the Middletown Rancheria of Pomo Indians. “She's a pillar in our community and I cherish the opportunity of knowing her and hold it near and dear."

She has also been active in groups like Ladies of the Lake, Sista's of Lake County and the local NAACP chapter.

Born in 1947, Brumfield grew up in Houston and was named after her Uncle Voris. Her mother, Allee J. Mitchell, was a child psychologist and home economics educator at Texas Southern University, and was her daughter’s greatest influence.

"She was strong-willed and determined," Brumfield said.

Brumfield self-published “The Story of Mrs. Allee J. Mitchell” as a way to preserve her mother’s memory and her lessons while aiming to inspire and motivate her own daughters.

“There will always be someone with more hair than you, better clothes ... a nicer house, so don’t compete, just be who you are,” the book reads. “Whatever you decide to do, be the best. Whether you are a garbage man, school teacher or a prostitute, make sure you are a damned good one.”

Brumfield remembers her mother saying, "Don’t bury your talents, Voris Steene, use them.”

And she did just as she was told.

Rich education, big dreams

Brumfield’s mother enrolled her in special science classes at the Houston Zoo and art classes at the Museum of Fine Arts in the 1950s. These were the first classes she attended that weren’t segregated.

“I went to segregated schools ... even at the supermarket they had two water fountains: White and Colored. Movies, hospitals, lunch counters were all segregated,” she said. “I took piano lessons, attended theater classes at Theater Incorporated, ballet, modern dance, swimming and folk dance that were all segregated."

Brumfield was raised to be inquisitive and was encouraged to travel. When she was young, she traveled to Mexico, the Caribbean, Chicago, Washington, D.C and California.

“I moved to New York after graduating from the University of Denver in August 1969,” she said. “As a theater major, I first headed to New York but never auditioned so after spending six weeks there, I flew back to Denver packed up my belongings and drove to Los Angeles.”

She moved to California at 21 years old.

Brumfield had dreams of making it in Hollywood as an actor, but that career never panned out.

"My father said little, but there was no question that my mother was not pleased (when I moved to Los Angeles),“ she said. ”Neither visited during the two years I lived there."

She took a couple of acting classes and went on a few auditions, but what she enjoyed most about that time was living on her own and making friends. Brumfield also worked as a waitress at Hamburger Hamlet Restaurant for about a year.

"I waited on Peter Lawford, Sam Mineo, David Jasen, Marlon Brando and his children, Steve Laweand and Eddie Gorme,“ she said.

Settling in Lake County

Another perk of landing in California was meeting her future husband, Richard Brumfield, at that Hamburger Hamlet Restaurant in Hollywood.

“Richard used to come into the restaurant with his boss who owned a commercial photography studio. Our names were on our blouses so Richard always asked to be seated in my station,” she said. “He asked me out on a cocktail napkin. After nearly two months in December 1970."

The two eventually moved to northern California in 1971 and raised two daughters. They settled in Lake County around 1975.

Since moving to Lake County, Brumfield has worked as a preschool teacher, a college theater instructor, was on the Middletown Unified School District Board, served as a Lake County Supervisor and was the manager of the county's code enforcement division.

Now, she’s is the president of the Friends of the Gibson Museum & Cultural Society, and Pastor at the Middletown Community United Methodist Church where she has been conducting services for nearly eight years.