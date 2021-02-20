Lake Ilsanjo in Trione-Annadel park still low after dam repair

Triathlete Kevin Buchholz recently rode his mountain bike up to Lake Ilsanjo, the popular spot in the heart of Trione-Annadel State Park at the edge of Santa Rosa.

“Isn’t the lake usually bigger than this?” asked his son, Teegan, 4, riding in a child seat between his father’s arms.

Buchholz, impressed by his son’s recall, offered his own assessment of the 26-acre reservoir, a favorite destination for swimmers, anglers, cyclists, hikers and horseback riders. Its water surface is way down, resting below the outlet valve on the lake’s concrete dam.

“Brutal,” said Buchholz, who trains for triathlons in the lake ringed by forest. The reservoir is presently framed by a band of dry rocks and bare earth at water’s edge.

Ed Winfield, a 71-year-old Santa Rosan who swims in the lake from May to October, said he is one of a few willing to brave the water’s chilly temperatures in the shoulder seasons.

But now it’s too low for safe swimming, he said.

Intentionally drained prior to a state-mandated dam repair in the fall of 2019, Lake Ilsanjo’s recovery has been thwarted by a pair of rain-poor winters that have left Santa Rosa with a nearly one-foot rain deficit just since October.

“We had hoped the water level would be back up by now,” said Jason Hart, maintenance chief for the California State Parks Bay Area district.

Instead, he said, “we just haven’t had the rain.”

Brendan Roberts, who just moved from Park City, Utah to Sebastopol, was at the dam Tuesday scouting for fishing spots in his new locale.

“I thought it would be higher,” he said. “It’s kind of sad.”

The lake is not stocked with fish but holds largemouth bass and bluegill, according to the park brochure.

Dario Musso, sitting at a picnic bench next to the dam, said the murky brown water level was lower a few weeks before recent rains pumped up the reservoir a bit.

But he still savors the setting, even with dry promontories jutting into the lake.

“Oh, it’s amazing,” he said. “I’m so lucky I live right close by.”

Built in the 1950s by Joe Comey, the parkland’s former private owner, Lake Ilsanjo releases water into Spring Creek, which drains via other waterways into the Russian River.

In a campaign spearheaded by the late Henry Trione, a Santa Rosa civic leader and philanthropist, the land that was targeted for development became a state park in 1974 and now attracts 12,000 to 13,000 people a month.

Following the colossal failure at Lake Oroville in 2017, the state Division of Safety of Dams took renewed interest in assessing the condition of the 1,246 dams under its jurisdiction.

Lake Ilsanjo was lowered in 2019 to allow inspection of the metal outlet valve at the bottom of the dam’s upstream concrete face and state officials ordered a replacement, Hart said.

The work was done in February 2020, the first stage of an estimated $37,000 project he said was “required for public safety.”

The second phase involves repairs to the 12-inch steel pipe that runs through the earthen dam and can be done from the downstream side without reducing the water level, Hart said.

Friends of Trione-Annadel, a nonprofit formed in 2017 to support park operations, has contributed $2,537 to the repair project, said Don McCullough, the group’s board president.

“We’re still waiting for the level to come back up,” Hart said, noting that “a couple of good storms would help.”

The lake can’t fall any lower for now, but when summer comes it will be depleted, as usual, by evaporation, Winfield said.

