Lake, Mendocino county residents report bears on their property

Place yourself between a mother and her cub or attempt to approach them.

Drop your pack — it can provide protection for your back and prevent a bear from accessing your food.

Allow the bear access to your food. Getting your food will only encourage the bear and make the problem worse for others.

Be especially cautious if you see a female with cubs.

If the bear is stationary, move away slowly and sideways; this allows you to keep an eye on the bear and avoid tripping. Moving sideways is also nonthreatening to bears.

Make yourself look as large as possible (for example, move to higher ground).

From a safe distance, make loud noises, shout, or bang pots and pans together to scare away the bear.

Stay calm and remember that most bears do not want to attack you; they usually just want to be left alone.

Some North Coast residents have recently gotten a startling reminder of the region’s wildlife after close encounters with black bears on their property.

After reported sightings in Lake and Mendocino counties, experts are reminding people of how to keep the animals away and what to do if they come across a bear near their home.

Last month, Eric Ahern of Clearlake Oaks wrote about seeing black bears near his Lakeview Drive home in a post to the Facebook group Lake County Community Awareness Ca.

Ahern’s first post to the group on June 13 indicated three bears, a mom and two adolescent cubs were on or near his home. A month later, on July 19, Ahern posted that the bears were back, this time with two new cubs in tow. While those initial sightings elicited curiosity from Ahern, he said a close encounter a week later left him shaking with fear.

“I was walking up my drive way to get something from my car and I saw movement 3 ft to my left on the other side of my boat,” Ahern wrote in the July 26 post. “I thought it was a cat that has been hanging around but it was a 300 plus lb bear. 3 ft away maybe 2 ft. Scarrryyy still shaking...”

Ahern also wrote that hours later, a different black bear was in his fenced yard around 2 a.m., followed by a mountain lion sighting on his street around 4 a.m.

“None of the bears or the mountain lion showed any signs of aggression, even the bear I nearly bumped into. But just keep an eye out on your pets and be bear aware after dark,” Ahern wrote.

Meanwhile, Mike Bradley of Fort Bragg told MendoFever that a black bear was in his girlfriend’s yard on July 23. Bradley reported that the bear strolled through the year, sniffed at some trash cans and left.

According to Bradley, the property on Pearl Drive near Digger Creek is a popular spot for bears, who help themselves to a nearby apple tree and rummage for food in garbage cans.

Black bears have become a more common sight in Sonoma County and on the North Coast over the last decade, according to Sugarloaf Ridge State Park Manager John Roney.

A 2015 photo of a mother and her cubs was the first evidence the Kenwood park staff had that black bears were living in the area full time, according to Roney.

Roney is a member of the North Bay Bear Collaborative, a group formed to research the growing bear population and educate the public on how to safely coexist with the animals.

“(Bears) are still very shy and afraid of humans, and we’re hoping to keep it that way,“ he said.

In recent years, bears have been spotted in Sonoma Valley and on the outskirts of Sebastopol and Cotati, and one made himself at home in a Petaluma tree last November.

Though comments on Ahern’s Facebook posts speculated that the bears were coming closer to homes due to drought conditions, Roney said the North Bay Bear Collaborative has found a fair amount of water high up in the hills, and the bears are more likely attracted to the smells of garbage and food coming from homes.

If residents encounter a black bear near their home, Roney recommends making loud noises, shouting or banging pots and pans together from a safe distance to scare the bear away.

“If you keep the bears afraid or hesitant of being around humans, you may save their life,” Roney said, adding that bears who interact with humans are more often killed rather than relocated.

Residents should also remove items from their yards that may attract bears, including garbage, bird seed or pet food. If possible, rural residents should put their garbage out for collection in the morning rather than the night before. Roney suggests that residents who raise chickens or keep honeybees should protect them with electrical fencing. He also recommends that residents who keep water out for local wildlife run the risk of attracting bears.

“If they're coming into your backyard every day and drinking water and realizing these humans aren’t so bad, the next day they’re eating your chickens and going into your trash,” Roney said.

To learn more about the North Bay Bear Collaborative, go to beingwithbears.org.