A surprisingly stormy spring has pushed one of California's largest reservoirs to capacity, state officials announced Monday. For the second straight year, Lake Oroville is full.

"This is great news for ensuring adequate water supply for millions of Californians and environmental needs," the state Department of Water Resources wrote in a statement.

Lake Oroville, California's second-largest reservoir, is currently filled with 3.5 million acre-feet of water. An acre foot is the amount of water it takes to cover 1 acre in 1 foot of liquid, normally about 326,000 gallons. A family of four uses about 400 gallons of water daily, the EPA estimates.

According to the Department of Water Resources database, Lake Oroville is at 128% of its historical average, which should reassure Californians with memories of the bone-dry lakebed. Just a few years ago, houseboats had to cluster in the middle of the lake as water levels dropped, exposing steep cliffs.

Reservoirs across the state are filling up as rain and snow continue remarkably late into the spring season. In Southern California, Lake Casitas is full for the first time since 1998. Shasta Lake, the largest reservoir in California, is at 97% of capacity, but it's still 115% of its usual average at this time of year. It's a remarkable rebound for what was once the poster child of the California drought.

"Those last feet are hard to fill," U.S. Bureau of Reclamation spokesperson Michael Burke told SFGATE previously. "Think of it as a funnel, the bottom of it is easy to fill but as the top gets bigger, it takes a lot more water."