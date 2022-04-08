Lake Sonoma 50 ultrarun returns Saturday

A household name in the world of ultra-running, the Lake Sonoma 50 trail race returns to its rightful place on the race calendar Saturday: April.

After a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020 and a calendar switcheroo that had runners racing in the sweltering September heat last year, the iconic out and back 50-miler is back to its roots and being run in April.

Nearly 400 runners are on the race roster that in past years has included greats Jim Walmsley, Courtney Dauwalter, Zach Miller and Anna Mae Flynn.

In addition to a strategic spot on the ultra-race calendar, in its 15th year the Lake Sonoma 50 has grown into what many consider a must-do event because of its scenic out and back course, the challenging terrain of never-ending rolling hills, and the lauded after-party.

But par for the course in the pandemic era, there are changes.

First, race organizers have added a marathon to the offerings Saturday. Almost 300 runners are signed up to tackle the inaugural 26.2-mile race.

And second, some of the big names locals have come to expect at the Lake Sonoma 50 won’t be here, but could still target the second running of the Lake Sonoma 100K on May 28.

That race — and no longer the Lake Sonoma 50 — is now a golden ticket event connected with the vaunted Western States 100, a premier ultramarathon, meaning top finishers can win an automatic berth to Western States 2023.

Not new to this year’s race? The charitable beneficiary.

For the 15th year in a row, race organizers have tapped The Children of Vineyard Workers Scholarship Fund to receive a donation from race funds.

And fun for the footrace crowd continues Sunday as the Annadel Half Marathon in Santa Rosa returns after a 2-year pandemic hiatus.

The popular race in Trione-Annadel State Park is a fundraiser with proceeds supporting park operations.

