Lake Sonoma, the region’s largest water storage reservoir, has reached the lowest level in its history after three years of punishing drought with no end in sight.

But there remains plenty of water to get regional users through this winter and even into next, said Sonoma Water Deputy Chief Engineer Don Seymour.

“There’s no imminent risk of Lake Sonoma going dry, and that would only be if we really had another very dry year,” he said.

The lake had drawn near to this point in October 2021 before an atmospheric river brought record rainfall and boosted supplies significantly.

The lake now holds about 102,500 acre feet of water, or less than 42% of the total 245,000 acre foot water storage capacity. (An acre foot is about 326,000 gallons or enough water to flood most of a football field a foot deep in water. Estimates vary, but it can serve roughly one to three average homes for a year, depending how careful they are with their water use.)

On Oct. 23, 2021, it held 105,509 acre feet, before the level began to rise with an influx of runoff and inflow.

Lake Sonoma was created through construction of Warm Springs Dam across Dry Creek, a tributary of the Russian River.

Dry Creek is the second largest Russian River tributary, draining about 217 square miles of land. The dam was primarily a flood control structure when it was started in 1981 — an attempt to hold back accumulations of floodwater that would hit the lower Russian River at a narrow pass through the coastal mountains and flood local communities.

But it also holds critical water supplies that augment those in the upper Russian River when released into the river near Healdsburg.

Average October storage in the lake is 181,975 acre feet, or about 74.3% of water storage capacity, according to Sonoma Water.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

