Lake Sonoma Marina Store closed after employee tests positive for coronavirus

The Marina Store at Lake Sonoma Marina will remain closed until further notice because an employee contracted the coronavirus, marina officials confirmed Sunday.

The closure took effect Friday after the employee tested positive for COVID-19, another indicator of the resurgence in transmission of the pandemic disease in Sonoma County where there’s been a spike of new infections and deaths.

Lake Sonoma Marina represents the most recent slice of life to fall victim to the pathogen, which has now infected more than 2,500 residents and killed 24. Last week alone there were 438 new cases and five more local residents died of virus-related complications. County health officials reported 11 more infections Sunday, starting a new week with the lowest single-day tally since June 16.

Across the country last week, the virus claimed 1,000 lives a day for four straight days, the worst deadly stretch related to the COVID-19 since late May.

Following guidance of Sonoma County health officials, the Marina Store initially conducted a deep cleaning before temporarily closing, said Larry Ceniceros, the harbor master. The store, which offers deli foods, fishing and camping supplies and alcohol, employs five people. Each of them recently came in contact with the infected worker.

Meanwhile, a Petaluma Fire Department station, forced to close Saturday and put 15 firefighters in isolation after one tested positive for the virus July 19, was set for a reopening as soon as Monday.

The fire department, which counts 58 on staff, had to seek assistance from nearby departments to cover for shuttered Station 3, on South McDowell Boulevard.

Lake Sonoma’s Marina Store will remain closed until backup employees are hired, employees’ virus test results come back or employees have quarantined for two weeks, officials said.

“We’re just kind of doing the best we can with what we’ve got,” said Rick Herbert, operating partner with Lake Sonoma Marina.

Herbert said the employee who contracted COVID-19 remains asymptomatic, adding that county health officials are conducting contact tracing to determine everyone who has come in close contact with the infected employee.

This is officially the first closure of the Marina Store in the pandemic that started in March. It has been allowed to operate as an essential business because it sells food. It was, however, idled for all practical purposes due to the state’s earlier closure of Lake Sonoma’s recreational facilities, officials acknowledged. Although the store is shuttered, the rest of the marina is operating as usual, Herbert said.

Lake Sonoma, with its 50 miles of scenic shoreline, sits in the coastal foothills of northern Sonoma County, surrounded by wineries and vineyards. It’s operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and managed by the Sonoma County Water Agency, as it serves as the main source of water for more than 600,000 residents and businesses in the North Bay, according to the website for the lake.

The local spread of COVID-19 has become pronounced in the past month, making its way deep into the county’s skilled nursing centers and senior care homes for elderly and continuing to find footholds in a litany of illicit social gatherings. Since June 28, the county’s virus caseload more than doubled and there have been 19 fatalities, 18 of them among residents of nursing homes.

The county’s 93 cases Saturday was the third-highest single-day total, since the coronavirus emerged here in early March.

The virus curve had been bent in the county by late May, after a sweeping county public health emergency stay-at-home order in mid-March closed all but businesses deemed essential and most public venues. However, COVID-19 has come roaring back locally since late June. Two weeks ago, that landed Sonoma County on the state’s watchlist of areas struggling most to contain transmission of the virus.

Inclusion on the watchlist prompted state-ordered rollbacks of the county’s reopening, again shuttering whole sectors of the economy in Sonoma — such as bars, hair and nail salons, gyms, museums and indoor restaurants, brewpubs and winery eating and drinking — and dozens of other counties for at least three weeks. This is the beginning of the third week of those restrictions.

