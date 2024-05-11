Lake Tahoe is expected to fill this spring for the first time in nearly five years, thanks to the lingering effects of two particularly wet winters.

The last time the lake filled up was in June 2019, but research published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a recent water supply outlook report predicts that this year's snowmelt will be enough to fill the lake once more.

"The water year continues through September, but it is already a safe bet to pencil in a win on this year's report card especially for northern Nevada," the report states.

The good news will impact the next several years: When full, the lake provides enough water to meet demand for the next three years.

According to the report, which covers Nevada and part of the eastern Sierra in California, strong rains over the winter caused this year's snowpack to peak above median levels. Snowpacks from April 1 were 108%-244% of the median level, and snowpacks from the start of May continue to be higher than average, despite a relatively dry April. This year's precipitation levels through May 1 are also high, which, with the effects of an abundant snowpack, contributes to high water levels at the lake.

In the Lake Tahoe Basin, the snowpack is "about normal at 102% of median," the report says. While precipitation in April was "well below normal" at 45% of the median, the seasonal accumulation from October to April was 93% of the median.

Late-season snowmelt from last year, coupled with the effects of Hurricane Hilary in August, caused record levels of soil moisture in the area, contributing to higher water levels at the lake. Streamflow forecasts for the spring and summer also appear to be "near normal to well above normal," according to the report.

"In summary, water year 2024 is well on its way to receiving an A on its final report card," the report states. "The difference between

an A- and an A+ might come down to how much spring precipitation the region receives and how those amounts impact observed streamflow volumes."

Though news of the lake filling up is welcome to most, beachgoers at Lake Tahoe might once more have difficulty finding a spot on the sand this summer. Last year, high water levels at the lake covered much more shoreline than usual, causing Tahoe's beaches to shrink.

