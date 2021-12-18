Subscribe

Lake Tahoe ski resorts opening this winter

CHEYENNE CARROLL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 17, 2021, 5:18PM
Have you been waiting to hit the slopes at Lake Tahoe?

We’ve rounded up a list of resorts that have opened for the 2021-2022 winter season.

Boreal Mountain Resort: Boreal opened Oct. 29, according to its Facebook page. For more information, visit rideboreal.com.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort: Diamond Peak opened Dec. 16, according to its recent Facebook and Instagram posts. For more information, visit diamondpeak.com.

Heavenly Mountain Resort: Heavenly opened Dec. 11 for its 2021-2022 season. For more information, visit skiheavenly.com.

Homewood Mountain Resort: Homewood opened Dec. 16. For more information, visit skihomewood.com.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort: The resort in South Lake Tahoe opened Dec. 11 for its 2021-2022 season. For more information, visit kirkwood.com.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: Mt. Rose opened Dec. 10, according to its Instagram. For more information, visit skirose.com.

Northstar California Resort: Northstar’s opening day was Dec. 12. For more information, visit northstarcalifornia.com.

Palisades Tahoe: Palisades Tahoe opened Oct. 29, according to its Facebook page. For more information, visit palisadestahoe.com.

Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort: The resort was significantly impacted by the Caldor fire in October and has not set an opening date yet, according to its website. A Facebook post from early November said that the resort hopes to open early 2022.

Sugar Bowl Resort: Sugar Bowl opened Dec. 15. For more information, visit sugarbowl.com/home.

