Lake Tahoe ski resorts opening this winter

Have you been waiting to hit the slopes at Lake Tahoe?

We’ve rounded up a list of resorts that have opened for the 2021-2022 winter season.

Boreal Mountain Resort: Boreal opened Oct. 29, according to its Facebook page. For more information, visit rideboreal.com.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort: Diamond Peak opened Dec. 16, according to its recent Facebook and Instagram posts. For more information, visit diamondpeak.com.

Heavenly Mountain Resort: Heavenly opened Dec. 11 for its 2021-2022 season. For more information, visit skiheavenly.com.

We are excited to announce that Saturday, December 11th is our opening day! Temperatures have been steadily dropping and our snowmakers have been working around the clock to prepare the resort for opening. We look forward to welcoming you back for another awesome season! pic.twitter.com/TI3z6UmD8z — SkiHeavenly (@skiheavenly) December 9, 2021

Homewood Mountain Resort: Homewood opened Dec. 16. For more information, visit skihomewood.com.

We're open! After receiving about 5 feet in the past week @skihomewood is now open for skiing and riding, and boy is the riding good! Check our snow report for the latest info! pic.twitter.com/N0fbkCoAb7 — Homewood Mountain (@skihomewood) December 16, 2021

Kirkwood Mountain Resort: The resort in South Lake Tahoe opened Dec. 11 for its 2021-2022 season. For more information, visit kirkwood.com.

We are all smiles here, the skiing and riding season will start on Saturday, December 11th! Winter was slow to arrive but is finally here. Thanks to the tireless work of our Snowmaking Team we are ready to go. We hope that you can all join us to kick off another great season! pic.twitter.com/Hqx7pUkx3I — Kirkwood Mountain Resort (@KirkwoodMTN) December 9, 2021

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: Mt. Rose opened Dec. 10, according to its Instagram. For more information, visit skirose.com.

Northstar California Resort: Northstar’s opening day was Dec. 12. For more information, visit northstarcalifornia.com.

The 2021-22 Season has officially begun at Northstar! pic.twitter.com/fYmuhW9F48 — Northstar California (@Northstar_CA) December 12, 2021

Palisades Tahoe: Palisades Tahoe opened Oct. 29, according to its Facebook page. For more information, visit palisadestahoe.com.

Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort: The resort was significantly impacted by the Caldor fire in October and has not set an opening date yet, according to its website. A Facebook post from early November said that the resort hopes to open early 2022.

Sugar Bowl Resort: Sugar Bowl opened Dec. 15. For more information, visit sugarbowl.com/home.