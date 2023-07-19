Changes are coming to a popular beach on Lake Tahoe after July Fourth partygoers left behind a record-breaking 3 tons of trash there earlier this month, according to officials.

Volunteers hauled away 8,559 pounds of trash during an annual July 5 beach cleanup at six area beaches hosted by the League to Save Lake Tahoe, a nonprofit that maintains the lake’s public beaches.

The hardest hit was Zephyr Shoals, an unmanaged stretch of beach located on the lake’s southeastern shore, where volunteers cleaned a reported 6,279 pounds of litter, including plastic cups, beach toys and cigarette butts.

“What happened at Zephyr Shoals was absolutely unacceptable,” said Forest Supervisor Erick Walker from the USDA Forest Service, in a July 14 news release. “You wouldn’t empty a trash-filled cooler on your living room floor; it’s just as unthinkable to do it on a Tahoe beach.”

In response, the Forest Service announced that Zephyr Shoals will be managed by a third-party concessionaire beginning this fall, similar to other developed national forest sites around the Tahoe Basin.

Under the plan, the public will see changes like managed parking, trash management, sanitation services and staffing on the beach.

The League to Save Lake Tahoe and the Forest Service also announced they are committing to a multiyear program, “Tahoe Blue Beaches,” that centers around public education about reducing impact on the beaches, as well as engineering better ways to manage trash and enforcement of rule and regulations.

For more information, go to keeptahoeblue.org.