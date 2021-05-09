Lakeport man arrested after standoff with authorities

A Lakeport man was taken into custody Friday after he threatened to kill his girlfriend and shot at Lake County sheriff’s deputies with a pellet gun, authorities said.

Morgan Matthew Jack, 44, of Lakeport, was arrested and booked at the Lake County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats, assault on a peace officer with an instrument not a firearm and obstruction, Lt. Corey Paulich said in a news release.

The incident began about 3 a.m. when deputies arrived at the home on Mission Rancheria Road in Lakeport. The girlfriend had been able to get out of the house before they arrived.

When deputies tried to contact Jack, he refused to leave the house. When they entered the house, they heard a firearm being manipulated and left, believing Jack was armed, according to the release.

He continued to refuse to come out and deputies saw Jack raise a rifle-type gun and fire one shot at them. Deputies secured the area and called for backup. Officers from the Lakeport and Clearlake police departments and the CHP responded, as did the Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response and SWAT teams, Lt. Paulich said.

Jack challenged deputies several times, saying he would not come out and they would have to kill him to get him to do so. After a two-hour standoff, the Lakeport man came out of the house, challenging one of the negotiators to approach him. With the help of a Clearlake police K-9 unit and SWAT team members Jack was taken into custody. Some officers and Jack suffered minor injuries, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit served a search warrant at the house and found a pellet rifle that resembled an assault rifle, Paulich said.

Jack was taken to Sutter Lakeside Hospital for treatment. His bail was set at $50,000.

