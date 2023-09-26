A Lakeport man was killed over the weekend after his SUV tumbled down an embankment near a Lake County recreation area, authorities said.

The 64-year-old man was driving north on a trail in the Cow Mountain Recreation Area just before 10:40 a.m. when his Toyota SUV went off the trail near Scotts Creek Road, according to a California Highway Patrol Clear Lake report.

The vehicle rolled down a slope and the man was ejected. He was pronounced dead.

He will be identified by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office after his family is notified.

CHP is investigating the collision. It does not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, the report said.

