If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, contact:

A Lakeport man found guilty of sexually assaulting two homeless women was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Lake County Superior Court.

Sean Randall Daugherty, 42, was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty June 2 of two counts of oral copulation by force and one count of sexual penetration by force.

Judge Andrew S. Blum presided over Tuesday’s hearing.

“Sean Daugherty preyed on people that were vulnerable and had nowhere to go,” Deputy District Attorney Rich Watson said in a news release. “This conviction brings closure and a sense of security to victims that still fear Daugherty.”

The two women testified during Daugherty’s trial in June that he sexually assaulted them in January and February 2022 while they were staying at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lakeport.

A man who said he was assaulted by Daugherty in 2015 and a woman who said she was assaulted by Daugherty after she ran away from home at age 16 in 2017 also testified during the trial as evidence of prior sex offenses allowed by California Rules of Evidence.

Three of the four who testified were identified as having a disability.

Daugherty’s attorney, Angelina Potter, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.