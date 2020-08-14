Lakeport police arrest man suspected of attacking woman at laundromat

Lakeport police arrested a 26-year-old homeless man Thursday after determining he attacked a 64-year-old woman at a laundromat after begging spare change from her.

The woman was doing her wash at the Willow Wash Laundromat on Eleventh Street in Lakeport around 10 a.m. Thursday, when a man asked for money, police said.

After she gave him a small donation, police said, he forced her against laundromat equipment and tried to steal a coin purse she was carrying. He fled shortly thereafter.

The woman gave police a detailed description of her attacker and officers found Michael Kevin Toney nearby. The victim identified him as her attacker, police said.

Toney, who lives in the Lakeport area, was booked into the Lake County Jail on a charge of first-degree felony robbery. He was being held Friday on $150,000 bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.