Lakeport police arrest Willits man after discovery of loaded firearm, narcotics in car

Lakeport police arrested a Willits man Saturday after finding a loaded, high-capacity firearm magazine, a rifle and narcotics inside his car during a traffic stop, officials said.

Henry Arturo Gonzalez, 18, was arrested on suspicion of committing three offenses — possession of narcotics for sale while armed with a firearm, putting a child in danger under circumstances likely to cause harm and a minor’s possession of alcohol in public.

Around midnight, Lakeport police stopped Gonzalez who was in a car with three minors on Lakeport Boulevard in Lake County, officials said.

During the stop, police said they saw a backseat passenger attempt to hide the magazine, officials said.

Subsequently, with help from Lake County sheriff deputies and California Highway Patrol officers, police then found a modified rifle with a pistol grip in the car, as well as psilocybin, a hallucinogen for sale, and marijuana.

The three minors were released to their parents and Lake County Child Welfare Services at the scene, officials said.

Gonzalez remains in custody at the Lake County Jail. His bail has been set at $75,000, authorities said.

