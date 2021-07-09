Lakeport police arrest woman on suspicion of arson at bank

A woman was arrested on suspicion of setting some shrubs and a tree afire in the parking lot next to the Westamerica Bank on Wednesday night.

Lakeport police were tipped off to the fire by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center about 8:45 p.m. Lakeport Fire District firefighters put out the fire, reporting damage to the vegetation only.

Jamie Rae Lukens, 34, who lives in Lakeport and is homeless, was arrested on a felony violation of arson with the malicious intent of causing damage to the personal property of another, Lakeport police said. She was booked into the Lake County jail on $15,000 bail.

As part of their investigation, police said they received information from two witnesses who provided a description of the woman who they said set the fire and left before first responders arrived.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Lakeport Police Officer Ryan Cooley at rcooley@lakeportpolice.org or at 707-263-5491, ext. 124.

