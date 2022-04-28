Lakeport police release image of explosive found in parking lot

An explosive device discovered Tuesday outside a Lakeport Grocery Outlet was a cardboard tube containing powder, shrapnel and a fuse, police said Wednesday.

A customer found it under a vehicle at the store’s parking lot at Main Street and Lakeport Boulevard, according to the Lakeport Police Department.

Authorities responded to the scene at about 6:16 p.m. Tuesday and determined the explosive could not explode on its own.

Officers took it to municipal sewer district property west of the community and “took measures to render it safe and further examine for evidence purposes,” police said.

An image of the explosive was released Wednesday.

Officials are investigating how it got to the parking lot and how long it had been there.

Anyone with information may contact Lakeport police at 707-263-5491 or info@lakeportpolice.org.

