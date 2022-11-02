Lakeport police warn residents of scammer impersonating police sergeant

Lakeport police officials said Wednesday they’ve received a report that an “unknown subject” is impersonating one of their police sergeants with the intent to commit fraud.

Officials said the person called a victim stating that he was Lakeport Police Sgt. Victor Rico and that he had an warrant for the victim’s arrest. Police said the scammer then asked the victim to bring cash money to an address to clear the warrant.

Sgt. Rico does work for the Lakeport Police Department, but neither he nor any other Lakeport police officer would make such a call or request, the department said in a written statement.

“We do not call people and tell them we have warrants for them or are arresting them and ask them to bring cash to a location,” police said in the statement Wednesday. “These circumstances are concerning with a subject wanting a victim to bring cash to an address.”

Police said they’ve recently received similar reports of suspects identifying themselves as local law enforcement and attempting to scam money.

“Law Enforcement does not operate in this manner,” Lakeport police officials said in their public message. “Do not engage with these callers or give them any personal information.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.