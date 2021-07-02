Subscribe

Lakeville fire crew sent to help fight Tennant fire in Siskiyou County

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 2, 2021, 12:03PM
Updated 30 minutes ago

Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine said Friday a single fire engine has been sent so far to help battle wildfires blazing in Northern California.

The Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department sent an engine crew north around midnight Thursday to the nearly 10,000-acre Tennant fire burning east of Yreka, in the Klamath National Forest.

Its assignment is a grim one: crash rescue standby duty at the Siskiyou County airport for all the helicopters fighting the 5-day-old fire off Highway 97.

The Tennant fire was just 6% contained on Friday morning and is one of three major fires raging in the northern reaches of the state.

The others are the nearly 24,000-acre Lava fire outside Weed, which was 27% contained, and the 5,043-acre Salt fire near Lake Shasta, which stood at 5% containment.

Additional local firefighting resources had not yet been sought in large part because the fires are burning in national forests, Heine said.

They are being managed by the U.S. Forest Service, which is leaning heavily on federal crews, in partnership with Cal Fire and assistance from California Office of Emergency Services strike teams, he said.

“They just haven’t reached the point yet where they need the assistance yet from a lot of local resources,” he said.

He noted that the Salt fire, in particular, is burning in very steep, rugged terrain where an engine would be of little help, and hand crews, bull dozers and aircraft are doing most of the work.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette