Lakeville fire crew sent to help fight Tennant fire in Siskiyou County

Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine said Friday a single fire engine has been sent so far to help battle wildfires blazing in Northern California.

The Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department sent an engine crew north around midnight Thursday to the nearly 10,000-acre Tennant fire burning east of Yreka, in the Klamath National Forest.

Its assignment is a grim one: crash rescue standby duty at the Siskiyou County airport for all the helicopters fighting the 5-day-old fire off Highway 97.

The Tennant fire was just 6% contained on Friday morning and is one of three major fires raging in the northern reaches of the state.

The others are the nearly 24,000-acre Lava fire outside Weed, which was 27% contained, and the 5,043-acre Salt fire near Lake Shasta, which stood at 5% containment.

Additional local firefighting resources had not yet been sought in large part because the fires are burning in national forests, Heine said.

They are being managed by the U.S. Forest Service, which is leaning heavily on federal crews, in partnership with Cal Fire and assistance from California Office of Emergency Services strike teams, he said.

“They just haven’t reached the point yet where they need the assistance yet from a lot of local resources,” he said.

He noted that the Salt fire, in particular, is burning in very steep, rugged terrain where an engine would be of little help, and hand crews, bull dozers and aircraft are doing most of the work.