Lakeville Highway collision causes minor injuries

Minor injuries were reported Tuesday after a head-on collision blocked traffic in both directions on a stretch of Lakeville Highway, southeast of Petaluma.

The collision was reported about 2:45 p.m. south of Highway 116 near Ernie’s Tin Bar, according to the CHP.

It involved a gray pickup and red Toyota sedan and the collision downed power lines that are blocking the road.

The road was briefly shutdown then reopened at about 3:45 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., PG&E was reporting that a maximum of 50 customers were affected by the outage.

No word on when power will be restored.

Traffic alert for Lakeville Hwy near Ernie’s Tin Bar. Reportedly a head-on collision and both lanes blocked. Take an alternate route if possible. Will advise as soon as we have an update. — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) February 1, 2022

