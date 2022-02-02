Lakeville Highway collision causes minor injuries
Minor injuries were reported Tuesday after a head-on collision blocked traffic in both directions on a stretch of Lakeville Highway, southeast of Petaluma.
The collision was reported about 2:45 p.m. south of Highway 116 near Ernie’s Tin Bar, according to the CHP.
It involved a gray pickup and red Toyota sedan and the collision downed power lines that are blocking the road.
The road was briefly shutdown then reopened at about 3:45 p.m.
As of 5 p.m., PG&E was reporting that a maximum of 50 customers were affected by the outage.
No word on when power will be restored.
You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi
