Lamborghini driver busted going 152 mph on California highway, CHP says

The maximum speed of many Lamborghinis tops out at more than 200 mph.|
KATIE DOWD
SFGATE
November 25, 2022, 4:28PM
A Lamborghini driver was caught going over 150 mph on a state highway this week, California Highway Patrol officers said.

A CHP officer stationed near Buellton, a small town near Solvang, said he spotted the luxury vehicle ripping down state Route 154 on Nov. 20. The officer reportedly clocked the car at 152 mph in the 55 mph zone. The maximum speed of many Lamborghinis tops out at more than 200 mph.

"We know how tempting it can be to 'open it up' when your car is fast and the weather is beautiful, but save it for the track!" the CHP's Buellton office wrote on Facebook.

"SLOW DOWN!!! 154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit," the post added.

The driver was given a ticket for misdemeanor reckless driving, CHP said.

State Route 154 is a thoroughfare through Central California's many popular tourist towns, linking Los Olivos to Santa Barbara.

