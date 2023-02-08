Last September the Petaluma City Council adopted an interim city ordinance — the so-called Just Cause ordinance — designed to increase protections for renters as an extension of a state tenant protections law.

Last week local property owners provided feedback, telling city leaders during two study session meetings that the rule, which took effect in October, is untenable for “mom-and-pop landlords.”

During the study sessions — a virtual meeting Feb. 1 and an in-person meeting Feb. 4 — staff clarified details of the city ordinance, which was adopted amid worries over increasing evictions. In most cases it provides protections for tenants after they have resided in a unit for six months, tightening rules around how landlords can raise rent and when they are allowed to terminate rental agreements. The state version offers protections for tenants after one year of residence.

But property owners, fearing too many restrictions, were ready with pushback, with one commenter saying the city has “gone a bit too far.”

“Mom-and-pop landlords cannot handle this,” the commenter said during the Feb. 1 meeting. “The only people who will be able to handle this will be corporate landlords.”

Still, housing and tenants’ rights advocates say the added protections are needed given the current difficult rental climate in places like Petaluma.

Under the Just Cause ordinance, property owners are still allowed to evict tenants in cases of noncompliance with major terms of lease agreements, such as failure to pay rent or criminal activity, but the landlord must provide proper notice of removal in both English and Spanish.

The ordinance allows landlords to terminate a lease for purposes of taking a property off the rental market if the landlord is willing to pay the tenant a relocation fee, or a full month’s rent at their next residence, or 150% of the full month’s rent if the tenant is under 18, over 62, low income, disabled or has been a long-term tenant.

In the case where a property owner wants to move into the residence themselves, they must do so within 90 days of a termination of a tenant lease and then live at the residence for one year.

That rule confused one landlord about whether or not they would still have to pay the relocation fee. City Attorney Eric Danly responded by saying, “There’s no requirement to offer the tenant a new lease, but if you’re terminating not for fault of the tenant, you may still have to pay the relocation assistance, and that’s one of the discussions we’ll have with the City Council.”

The ordinance does not protect tenants who live in units deemed affordable housing, dorms owned or operated by schools, nonprofit hospitals, churches and extended care facilities, or at a property that is a landlord’s primary residence, where the landlord shares common areas with a tenant.

The current ordinance is temporary, and set to expire July 1. The City Council will be discussing how best to amend or extend it at a workshop on March 6. After the workshop, a final version of the ordinance is expected to be voted on in April.

Anyone with questions or comments on the ordinance is encouraged to email city staff at landlordtenantprotections@cityofpetaluma.org.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.