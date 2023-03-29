Landowner: Fatal shooting at rural Santa Rosa property followed grandson’s unauthorized party

The owner of the rural Sonoma County property where a homicide occurred just after midnight Friday said a party one of his grandsons held without his permission got out of control.

People showed up to the party, held inside a warehouse used to store agricultural equipment and off-road vehicles, who were not invited, the property owner, George Kokalis, told The Press Democrat on Wednesday morning.

One of his grandson’s friends had filled him in on how the party went wrong, Kokalis said.

The friend believed details of the party were posted on social media and people, who the party hosts did not know, got into a fistfight that escalated to a shooting, Kokalis said.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s officials previously stated that deputies arrived at 12:12 a.m. Saturday to find “a large, chaotic party” at the property in the 5500 block of Hall Road, about a mile west of Santa Rosa city limits. They estimated at least 100 people were present.

Investigators discovered two victims who had each suffered gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Monday, deputies arrested David Morales, 20, in Vallejo. Prosecutors from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office have charged him with murder and attempted murder and he remains in jail.

Officials identified the victim who was killed as Raul Ramirez Reyes, 20, of San Rafael.

Kokalis was audibly upset about the events at the pastureland, which he inherited from his father and that has been in the family for 30 years.

“I can’t even look at that place anymore,” he said. “My wife and I haven’t been able to sleep. We changed all the locks and took all the keys away from the grandkids.”

Misti Woods, a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, said trespassing crimes were not part of the homicide investigation because detectives learned the family member had permission to use the property.

The motive behind the fight and shooting remains under investigation, and Woods asked anyone with information to contact deputies at 707-565-2185 or online at www.sonomasheriff.org/silent-witness.

Kokalis, who lives in San Rafael, said his grandchildren visit the property to drive off-road vehicles and had keys to the warehouse. When he and his wife arrived Sunday afternoon after learning of the shooting, they found the warehouse and the machinery intact but also found a number of people still on the property and cars stuck in the mud.

A property neighbor, Michael Lovelace, told a Press Democrat reporter at the scene Saturday afternoon that parties involving “families and kids” were occasional occurrences at the warehouse but had never been eventful before.

From his neighboring lot, nothing had appeared out of the ordinary about the party that began Friday night, until the sound of a helicopter and a plethora of emergency vehicles with flashing lights arrived after midnight.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88