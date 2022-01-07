Lands to hold first Cloverdale ‘Coffee With the Mayor’

New Cloverdale Mayor Todd Lands will hold his first “Coffee with the Mayor and Friends” on Jan.13 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

His special guest will be Leslie Simmons, vice present of impact and investments for the Career Technical Education Foundation.

Simmons is a resident of Cloverdale.

“Coffee with the Mayor and Friends” is held under the oaks at the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center at 311 Main St., in Cloverdale, on the second Thursday of the month.

Call 707-894-4826 for further information.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.