Large-scale weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Sonoma County Fairgrounds

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 25, 2022, 1:17PM
Where to find weekend vaccine clinics

Sonoma County Fairgrounds address: 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

The clinics will be held in the Garrett Building Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 29-30, Feb. 5-6, Feb. 12-3 and Feb.19-20.

The Garrett Building is on the east side of the Fairgrounds, accessible from the Brookwood Avenue entrance.

Parking is across the street from the main entrance, in parking Lot B.

Parking will be available for those with mobility limitations in the handicap parking lot located directly outside the Brookwood main entrance.

Support for those with mobility limitations will also be available.

Four weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adults and children will begin this weekend at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Sonoma County announced Tuesday.

Starting Saturday, the county-run clinics will offer up to 500 COVID-19 vaccines per day, including pediatric and adult vaccines and boosters, according to a news release from the county.

The clinics will be held in the Garrett Building Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 29-30, Feb. 5-6, Feb. 12-3 and Feb.19-20.

Appointments are not needed, but to guarantee a spot, they can be made by signing up at myturn.ca.gov.

The clinics are available to everyone, but the county hopes to particularly focus on children and those above age 12 who still need their boosters. The vaccines are free and proof of citizenship is not required.

As of now, only 28.7% of children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated in Sonoma County and 58.8% of the eligible population is both fully vaccinated and boosted, according county data.

“We need to protect ourselves as much as possible to keep our schools open and hospital beds available,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s public health officer, in the release. “To do so, it is critical that we get kids ages 5 to 11 vaccinated and everyone over 12 years of age boosted.”

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites, visit www.socoemergency.org or call 211.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

