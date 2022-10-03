Larkfield man missing since Friday, Sheriff’s Office searching

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 39-year-old at-risk Larkfield man who has been missing for about three days.

Timothy O’Connor was last seen around 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Larkfield Drive, according to a post made Monday on the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page.

“He has not been in contact with anyone we are aware of and his cell phone may be turned off,” officials said.

O’Connor is white, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds. He drives a red 2012 GMC Sierra pickup, with California license plate number 51762A1.

Anyone who sees O’Connor is asked to alert authorities by calling officials at 707-565-2121.

