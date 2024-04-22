Larry Murphy, former Sonoma mayor and Murphy’s Irish Pub founder, dies at 88

Larry Murphy, a former Sonoma Mayor, the founder of Murphy’s Irish Pub, a teacher, artist, and generous community member who was proud of his Irish heritage, died April 18. He was 88.

Murphy was a man with many stories to tell, always full of surprises. He made and sold pottery on the streets of San Francisco, was a pilot for Pan American World Airways, was an art teacher, and was even in the CIA.

He was known in Sonoma as a generous man who was dedicated to the community, a good, giving man, who was very charitable and had a remarkable sense of humor.

“He was well loved in many different pockets of our community,” Robert (Bob) Smith, a friend of Murphy’s, said.

Murphy was a dedicated husband, father, friend, and teacher. He was a pillar of the Sonoma community.

“He was many, many things over his life ― I mean, many things. He was a naval aviator. He flew fighters,” Smith said.

“He was a pilot for Pan Am. He was a potter, he sold his pottery on the streets of San Francisco. He was an art teacher at Justin (Justin-Siena High School). He was mayor of Sonoma. He's my best friend.”

Before opening Murphy’s Irish Pub in 1989, Murphy traveled to Ireland to conduct research for the business. Murphy also adventured in Croatia and Bosnia to immerse himself in his heritage because his mother’s side of the family was Croatian.

During his travels, Murphy and Smith biked more than 600 miles in Ireland, and the two enjoyed fishing together often ― whether or not they caught anything, Smith said.

In a 2016 KQED Perspectives piece called “Larry Murphy: Back Where We Began,” Murphy discussed his love of being in nature.

“I call it a fishing trip and spend most days with a fly rod splashing through the streams and lakes, but my thrill with these trips isn't about fish. It's the way I feel when I'm away from the chaos of city life and closer to that place we all came from. We are all products of the same raw materials as the trees and the mountains, the ospreys and the bears, and of course, the trout,” he said.

He continued, “That’s why so many of us take ourselves and our families camping or backpacking. We endure the discomfort of tossing around in a bedroll, drinking lousy coffee from a tin cup, shivering in the morning frost, because it’s the only way our minds and our spirits return to that place where we all began.”

In 2007, he and his wife, Rose Murphy, sold the pub to their good friend and attorney, Bob Smith, who had helped them research, develop and launch the business. When the business was up for sale again, Murphy asked that the new buyers keep the family name and the authenticity of an Irish pub.

Dermot and Tom Coll purchased and reopened the pub in 2018, continuing Murphy’s legacy.

“When they were selling, they would only sell to someone Larry approved of,” Coll said. “There was no way we’d change the name, it’s legendary.”

Coll said Murphy would visit the pub and support them during the slow winter season.

“He liked to be among the people; that was kind of the nature of the guy,” Coll said.

Murphy was described as a compassionate family man, a father of three children and was a father figure to many.

“He was like a father figure; very nurturing, he had everyone’s back,” Coll said.

Murphy’s children Katy Vanoni, Monica Alatorre and Tony Murphy said about their father, “He was a treasure to his family and to Sonoma. His love of life and his wide-ranging curiosity will last with us forever. We are most grateful for his incredible creativity and the way he passed that on to his kids and grandkids, in art, music, storytelling, hospitality, and more.”

When Murphy was diagnosed with cancer in January, he left specific instructions with his children regarding his wishes.

“He won the March Madness Basketball Pool here in town, like $400. He gave strict instructions to my sister to make sure that money went to Gaza. Like a lot of people, he was very upset about the fact that the U.S. was funding the attacks on people in Palestine. He made sure to say, ‘Make sure this money gets to Gaza,’” Murphy’s son Tony said.

Murphy is survived by his three children, Katy Vanoni, Monica Alatorre and Tony Murphy, his seven grandchildren, his good friend Bob Smith, and many friends in the community. Murphy’s wife, Rose Marie (Stapleton) Murphy, who was the executive director of the Community Center, died in 2017.

A funeral service for Murphy is on April 26, at 11 a.m. at Saint Leo's Catholic Church, located at 601 Agua Caliente Road W in Sonoma. A reception is scheduled to follow and details will be announced soon.

A community celebration of Murphy’s life is being organized and details will follow.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@sonomanews.com.