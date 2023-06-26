Upgrades to Larson Park, a well loved and worn-down community space in Boyes Hot Springs, have been a hot topic of community discussion for decades.

The lack of working bathrooms has been one of the loudest and most consistent grievance from community members. The county finally heard those complaints, and made room in its recently passed $2.3 billion budget to bring a slew of upgrades to Larson Park.

In addition to new bathrooms, plans include fixing up the tennis, basketball and pickleball courts; as well as the baseball and soccer fields, community garden, picnic area and playground.

According to Director Bert Whitaker, Sonoma County Regional Parks intends to finalize the construction designs and bid the project this winter, or next spring. If that process goes according to schedule, the agency plans to begin the major renovations at the park as early as summer of 2024.

Regional Parks began hosting community workshops, presentations, surveys and assessing stakeholder engagement in 2015, which all sought the inclusion of public restrooms in the park. A master park plan was adopted by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in May 2021, but funding was never identified to make the proposed improvements.

At the Springs Municipal Advisory Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 14, First District Supervisor Susan Gorin announced that the new county budget would contain the money needed for renovations at Larson Park.

“We took some funding out of the budget that we were going to put into general fund reserves and pension pay down — we’re still going to be doing that, but we were able to carve out about $4 million for each of the other four districts, and you’ll be very pleased to know that we, with this infusion of funds for next year, we’ll be able to have enough funds to renovate Larson Park,” Gorin said at the meeting.

The money for Larson Park will come from the $4 million that was allocated to Supervisorial Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5 for “priority district-based infrastructure projects.” Which mean it’s up to the district’s supervisor to allocate the funding to the projects they deem high-priority, which for Gorin is Larson Park.

In March of this year, a total of $1.8 million had already been raised for the project, but Parks Planning Manager Steve Ehret said at the time that it would require an additional $1.2 million to $1.7 million.

Larson Park was donated to Sonoma County Regional Parks in 1988. At that time, the local park district went bankrupt due to insufficient property taxes to support maintenance on the 7.5-acre property.

The park’s infrastructure is between 30 and 50 years old. There is no public restroom access, existing tennis courts have large cracks and the overall quality of the facilities has been slipping over the past decade.

“I’m so excited for potties in Larson Park,” Springs MAC member Celeste Winders said during the meeting. “I’m really really excited. Our community has waited a really long time for these improvements in Larson. It is a really special place and I’m glad that it’s finally going to get the love and attention that it deserves.”

