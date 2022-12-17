What?: Las Posadas. A Holiday tradition from Mexico and other parts of Latin America that reenacts the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem. Carolers sing as they go from a church to neighboring streets. After the candlelit procession, children often hit a piñata and Mexican sweet bread and hot drinks like champurrado are shared with participants.

With carolers singing as they carry flickering candles amid the darkness of December nights, Las Posadas is one of Latin America’s most striking holiday traditions.

As carolers from Resurrection Catholic Church of Santa Rosa prepare to hold Las Posadas from tonight till Christmas Eve, they will take part in a tradition which is especially popular in Mexico, where it dates back to the Middle Ages.

In 1586, a Spanish missionary in Mexico, obtained a papal bull from Pope Sixtus V. The bull permitted late-night masses during those days. In that tradition, Resurrection Church is reciting the Holy Rosary and offering snacks and candy for kids each evening at 7 p.m. through Dec. 24 at the Father Shaw Religious Education Building, 303 Stony Point Road.

In addition, a street procession takes place on Dec. 24, reenacting the travel of Joseph and Mary to Bethlehem, as they try to find a place to stay the night, often rejected, during the first Christmas night.

Historians believe Las Posadas was a way to convert the Indigenous people of Mexico to Catholicism, by retelling the Christmas story as a sort of a people's play in the middle of the streets, during the darkest nights of the year. For many immigrants from Latin America and especially Mexico, this is a way to reconnect with their most intimate traditions.

Still, Las Posadas has been finding a way with non-Latinos in the United States. It is especially popular with children and with those who love the holidays.